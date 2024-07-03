The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

AI could enable 'discrimination', 'surveillance' in APS: CPSU

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated July 3 2024 - 3:04pm, first published 1:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Community and Public Sector Union is concerned that the rollout of AI across the Australian Public Service could lead to discrimination, lack of career growth and increased workplace surveillance.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Federal Political Reporter at The Canberra Times

Federal Political Reporter working for The Canberra Times from the parliamentary press gallery. Something to get off your chest? Connor.pearce@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.