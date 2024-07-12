Japan? China? India? Dream destinations in biggest ever sale

Mount Fuji during the cherry blossom season in Japan. Picture supplied.

Have you always wanted to see the glorious cherry blossoms in Japan? How about taking a walk on the Great Wall of China or witnessing the awesome spectacle of Xian's Terracotta Warriors?



How about gazing upon the monument to love, India's Taj Mahal, luminous at sunrise, or holding your breath as you spot a magnificent Bengal tiger in the wild in the country's Ranthambore National Park?



Maybe you're longing to feel the euphoric sensation of mist on your face from the massive Iguazu Falls stretching across the border of Argentina and Brazil. Or to dance the samba in Rio.



Well, if you have a dream destination on your bucket list then now is the time to make it a reality.



Australia's leading touring specialist Wendy Wu Tours is having its biggest sale ever, with significant savings across all destinations including Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Sri Lanka, Central Asia and Latin America.



Savings of up to $4,000 per couple are available on a wide selection of departures (over 690 dates in fact!) for travel in 2024 and 2025. Japan's popular cherry blossom and autumn leaves seasons dates are also featured in the sale.

"Australia is still enjoying an overseas travel boom, so what better time to incentivise travellers and extend our lowest prices to include every destination we offer worldwide. It's a sure fast way to beat any price increases that might be on the horizon," says Wendy Wu Tours Australia Managing Director, Simon Bell.

Mr Bell reports that travel demands are proving resilient in the face of economic headwinds in Australia, saying that in launching its 'Biggest Ever Sale' the company's aim is to reward those still making travel plans, by making it more affordable than ever to plan and book their holiday early.

The famous Great Wall of China. Picture supplied

"With recent news of China's visa free policy, this sale features a number of tours eligible for the maximum 15-day stay from 1 July. This visa-free policy will make short trips more accessible and straightforward, and we're positive it will encourage a robust return to destination China for Aussie holidaymakers," he said.

"At Wendy Wu Tours, we have always aimed to make travel as seamless and enjoyable as possible, and this new visa policy aligns perfectly with our mission. It's a fantastic, positive update for all Australians dreaming of exploring China's rich culture, history, and breathtaking landscapes as a holiday experience."



One of the great features of booking a Wendy Wu tour is the comprehensive inclusions on each tour. Tours include return airfares, accommodation and meals, all entrance fees, and all sightseeing daily activities. If a visa is required, the cost for Australian passports is included and they'll also assist with processing. All you need to do is relax and immerse yourself in the experience.



The breathtakingly beautiful Taj Mahal. Picture supplied

Here's just a taste of some of the most popular Wendy Wu Tours now on sale.



Japan Uncovered - 18 days

Wendy Wu Tours' bestselling tour of Japan ensures you'll get the most from this fascinating country. You'll see all the classic sights and cities and immerse yourself in Japanese culture.

Tour highlights

Discover historic Nara and Kyoto, known famous for its Buddhist temples, as well as gardens, imperial palaces, and traditional wooden houses.

Admire beautiful Mount Fuji.

See the famous hot-spring-bathing snow monkeys in the mountainous Jigokudani Snow Monkey Park.



Explore the coastal city of Kanazawa and Takayama in the heart of the Japanese Alps.



Was $13,690pp. Now from $13,040pp twin share. Save up to $650pp on selected dates. See wendywutours.com.au/japan/tours/japan-uncovered.htm

Wonders of China - 16 days

Embark on a captivating journey through the heart of China. Discover where ancient marvels meet modern wonders. Explore the historic Great Wall in Beijing, admire the modern skyline of Shanghai, traverse ancient Xian, sail along the Yangtze River, and marvel at Guilin's stunning landscapes.

Tour highlights

Walk on the magnificent Great Wall.

Watch the antics of the giant pandas at Chongqing Zoo.

Face off with China's most famous warriors, the Terracotta Army, in Xian.

Enjoy a four-night Yangtze River Cruise.



Was $7,680pp. Now from $6,880pp, twin share. Save up to $800pp on selected dates. See wendywutours.com.au/china/tours/wonders-of-china.htm

Vietnam's Halong Bay. Picture supplied

Vietnam at a Glance - 12 days

Ideal for those with limited time who still want to experience Vietnam's top sights. This tour covers the highlights with visits to the charming town of Hoi An, historical Hue, spectacular Halong Bay and more.

Tour highlights

Explore vibrant Saigon.

Discover charming Hoi An and perhaps have some garments made in this charming town famous for its tailors..

Marvel at Hue's Imperial Citadel.

Wake to a spectacular Halong Bay sunrise.

Was $5,480pp. Now from $4,680pp twin share. Save up to $800pp on selected dates. See wendywutours.com.au/vietnam/tours/vietnam-at-a-glance.htm

Inspiring India - 14 days



India, with its diversity of colours, culture and heritage, is one of the world's most inspiring destinations. Explore the charms of Delhi, see the Taj Mahal at sunrise, search for tigers in Ranthambore National Park and soak up the extravagance of Rajasthan on one extraordinary itinerary.

Tour highlights

Marvel at the Taj Mahal.

Spot tigers in Ranthambore National Park.

See the palaces of Udaipur.



Discover the 'Pink City' Jaipur.

Was $6,380pp. Now from $5,580pp twin share. Save up to $800pp on selected dates. See wendywutours.com.au/india/tours/inspiring-india.htm

The Hanging Bridges of Monteverde Cloud Forest in Costa Rica. Picture supplied

Colours of Costa Rica - 16 days

Costa Rica is a natural wonderland brimming with abundant nature and incredible wildlife. Explore lush rainforests and misty cloud forests, keeping an eye out for monkeys, sloths, and colourful birds that call this paradise home.

Tour highlights

Cruise the waterways of Tortuguero on Costa Rica's Carribean Coast.

Gaze on the Volcano Arenal.

Venture across the Hanging Bridges of Monteverde Cloud Forest.

Experience the highlights of San Jose, the country's vibrant capital.

Was $15,280pp. Now from $13,280pp twin share. Save up to $2,000pp on selected dates. See wendywutours.com.au/costa-rica/tours/colours-of-costa-rica.htm

Rio de Janeiro's unmistakable Christ the Redeemer. Picture supplied.

Treasures of South America - 21 days

This unforgettable journey of South America explores the continent's highlights.. Experience the trip of a lifetime visiting Machu Picchu and The Sacred Valley of the Incas in Peru, Argentina's capital city Buenos Aires, the birthplace of the tango, the Iguazu Falls, the largest waterfall system in the world stretching almost three kilometres along the border of Argentina and Brazil, flamboyant Rio de Janeiro, and more.

Tour highlights

Marvel at the ancient Inca citadel Machu Picchu.

Cruise across Lake Titicaca, the largest of South America's largest lakes and the world's highest navigable body of water.

Explore Iguazu Falls.

Enjoy a samba and dinner show.

Was $20,480pp. Now from $19,880pp twin share. Save up to $600pp on selected dates. See wendywutours.com.au/peru/tours/treasures-of-south-america.htm