Japan? China? India? Dream destinations in biggest ever sale

Have you always wanted to see the glorious cherry blossoms in Japan? How about taking a walk on the Great Wall of China or witnessing the awesome spectacle of Xian's Terracotta Warriors?
How about gazing upon the monument to love, India's Taj Mahal, luminous at sunrise, or holding your breath as you spot a magnificent Bengal tiger in the wild in the country's Ranthambore National Park?
Maybe you're longing to feel the euphoric sensation of mist on your face from the massive Iguazu Falls stretching across the border of Argentina and Brazil. Or to dance the samba in Rio.
Well, if you have a dream destination on your bucket list then now is the time to make it a reality.
Australia's leading touring specialist Wendy Wu Tours is having its biggest sale ever, with significant savings across all destinations including Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Sri Lanka, Central Asia and Latin America.
Savings of up to $4,000 per couple are available on a wide selection of departures (over 690 dates in fact!) for travel in 2024 and 2025. Japan's popular cherry blossom and autumn leaves seasons dates are also featured in the sale.
"Australia is still enjoying an overseas travel boom, so what better time to incentivise travellers and extend our lowest prices to include every destination we offer worldwide. It's a sure fast way to beat any price increases that might be on the horizon," says Wendy Wu Tours Australia Managing Director, Simon Bell.
Mr Bell reports that travel demands are proving resilient in the face of economic headwinds in Australia, saying that in launching its 'Biggest Ever Sale' the company's aim is to reward those still making travel plans, by making it more affordable than ever to plan and book their holiday early.
"With recent news of China's visa free policy, this sale features a number of tours eligible for the maximum 15-day stay from 1 July. This visa-free policy will make short trips more accessible and straightforward, and we're positive it will encourage a robust return to destination China for Aussie holidaymakers," he said.
"At Wendy Wu Tours, we have always aimed to make travel as seamless and enjoyable as possible, and this new visa policy aligns perfectly with our mission. It's a fantastic, positive update for all Australians dreaming of exploring China's rich culture, history, and breathtaking landscapes as a holiday experience."
One of the great features of booking a Wendy Wu tour is the comprehensive inclusions on each tour. Tours include return airfares, accommodation and meals, all entrance fees, and all sightseeing daily activities. If a visa is required, the cost for Australian passports is included and they'll also assist with processing. All you need to do is relax and immerse yourself in the experience.
Here's just a taste of some of the most popular Wendy Wu Tours now on sale.
Wendy Wu Tours' bestselling tour of Japan ensures you'll get the most from this fascinating country. You'll see all the classic sights and cities and immerse yourself in Japanese culture.
Tour highlights
Was $13,690pp. Now from $13,040pp twin share. Save up to $650pp on selected dates. See wendywutours.com.au/japan/tours/japan-uncovered.htm
Embark on a captivating journey through the heart of China. Discover where ancient marvels meet modern wonders. Explore the historic Great Wall in Beijing, admire the modern skyline of Shanghai, traverse ancient Xian, sail along the Yangtze River, and marvel at Guilin's stunning landscapes.
Tour highlights
Was $7,680pp. Now from $6,880pp, twin share. Save up to $800pp on selected dates. See wendywutours.com.au/china/tours/wonders-of-china.htm
Ideal for those with limited time who still want to experience Vietnam's top sights. This tour covers the highlights with visits to the charming town of Hoi An, historical Hue, spectacular Halong Bay and more.
Tour highlights
Was $5,480pp. Now from $4,680pp twin share. Save up to $800pp on selected dates. See wendywutours.com.au/vietnam/tours/vietnam-at-a-glance.htm
India, with its diversity of colours, culture and heritage, is one of the world's most inspiring destinations. Explore the charms of Delhi, see the Taj Mahal at sunrise, search for tigers in Ranthambore National Park and soak up the extravagance of Rajasthan on one extraordinary itinerary.
Tour highlights
Was $6,380pp. Now from $5,580pp twin share. Save up to $800pp on selected dates. See wendywutours.com.au/india/tours/inspiring-india.htm
Costa Rica is a natural wonderland brimming with abundant nature and incredible wildlife. Explore lush rainforests and misty cloud forests, keeping an eye out for monkeys, sloths, and colourful birds that call this paradise home.
Tour highlights
Was $15,280pp. Now from $13,280pp twin share. Save up to $2,000pp on selected dates. See wendywutours.com.au/costa-rica/tours/colours-of-costa-rica.htm
This unforgettable journey of South America explores the continent's highlights.. Experience the trip of a lifetime visiting Machu Picchu and The Sacred Valley of the Incas in Peru, Argentina's capital city Buenos Aires, the birthplace of the tango, the Iguazu Falls, the largest waterfall system in the world stretching almost three kilometres along the border of Argentina and Brazil, flamboyant Rio de Janeiro, and more.
Tour highlights
Was $20,480pp. Now from $19,880pp twin share. Save up to $600pp on selected dates. See wendywutours.com.au/peru/tours/treasures-of-south-america.htm
