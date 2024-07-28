A picture perfect tour of palaces and pavilions

Kyoto. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content for Travelrite.

Circumnavigate Japan on the Celebrity Millennium for a picture perfect tour of palaces and pavilions.

The first pavilion on the itinerary is Golden Pavilion, a Zen temple in northern Kyoto.

The top two floors of this temple are covered in gold leaf - quite the claim to fame. Next is Ryoanji Temple, the site of Japan's most famous rock garden.

For a change of pace the group heads to Gion, Kyoto's most famous geisha district, written about in Memoirs of a Geisha, which is filled with shops, restaurants, and teahouses.



Here geisha's and apprentices entertain. The famous Silver Pavilion and Nanzinji Temple are highlights of Kyoto.



Visit the Imperial Palace in Nanzenji, the home of the imperial family until the capital moved to Tokyo in 1869.

Chureito red Pagoda and Mt Fuji. Picture Shutterstock

Travelling of speeds up to 270kmph, the Shinkansen 'Bullet' train is the ticket to Tokyo, whizzing past Mt Fuji on the way.

On arrival see the famous fish market and old Tokyo in the Asakusa district. The Asakusa Kannon Temple, 645AD, is worth seeing for its stunning Japanese architecture.

A full day in Tokyo is needed starting with an overall sightseeing tour of the main attractions. Ginza shopping district is Tokyo's most glamorous and somewhere you can buy yourself a fashionable memento.

Shinkansen Bullet train. Picture Shutterstock

If traditional Japanese landscaped gardens are of interest, the Imperial Palace East Gardens is a superb example.

After more sightseeing and shopping, step aboard the Celebrity Millennium for the cruise around Japan.

Next morning arrive at Mt Fuji, Japan's highest and holiest mountain, for a better look at it and the surrounding national park.

Two days are spent in Osaka. See Osaka Castle, circa 1583, Shitennoji Temple, 593, and a panoramic view of the city from the Floating Garden Observatory.

Overnight the Celebrity Millennium travels to Kochi on the southern coast of Shikoku. A treasure trove of local and historical objects, Kochi Castle is a must see.

A more recent story plays out at the next port, Hiroshima, the place the first atomic bomb was dropped in war. The Peace Memorial Park and Genbaku Dome are sobering reminders of the city's part in history.

Next a quick drop into Busan, South Korea, is made to experience the ancient Silla capital, Gyeong-Ju, a UNESCO designated world top 10 historic site.

Tokyo skyline and mountain. Picture Shutterstock

After another day at sea the ship docks in Hakodate, Japan, before heading to Aomori in the northernmost prefecture on Honshu.

Hakodate is one of the culturally richest cities in the northern Tohoku Region. A testament to this is Hirosaki Castle, built 1611, with its three storey keep and impressive grounds. Hirosaki Park around the castle grounds is one of Japan's most famous cherry blossom spots.

Finally, back in Tokyo the tour finishes up with a look at Meiji Shrine and the impressively rosy 333m Tokyo Tower, reminiscent of its Parisian cousin.

There are two dates of departure for this cruise, June 13 to July 2, 2025 and August 24 to September 12, 2025.