The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

More than 1200 kangaroos killed in annual ACT cull

AC
By Alex Cameron
July 4 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT's annual kangaroo cull has come to a close with 1232 kangaroos killed across seven different reserves.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AC

Alex Cameron

Journalist

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.