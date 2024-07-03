Politicians decked out in their finest for annual Midwinter Ball fundraiser

The Midwinter Ball kicked off inside Parliament House, with politicians and journalists decked out in their finest for the annual black tie fundraiser.
The Midwinter Ball, hosted by the Canberra Press Gallery, is a night when politicians put their differences aside and kick their heels up for a cause.
The theme for this year's ball, Love is in the Air, carried the promise of respite as Parliament neared the end of a tense two-week sitting period marked by divisions over the Middle East conflict.
Guests began trickling into the marble foyer of Parliament House tonight, ahead of the formalities in the Great Hall.
High-profile guests are known to make an appearance, such as actor Rachel Griffiths, who The Canberra Times has revealed is the plus one for a senior political journalist this year and will be seated at a table with government and opposition frontbenchers.
Griffiths was on the arm of Peter Hartcher, political editor and international editor of Nine newspapers the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age. The pair sat at a table with Treasurer Jim Chalmers, his wife Laura, Opposition Defence spokesperson Andrew Hastie, and his wife Ruth.
Hartcher confirmed to this masthead that he was planning on bringing Griffiths to the ball in what would be a collision of television drama and real-life politics.
As bidding opens for the Midwinter Ball Charity Auction, the Press Gallery hopes to break its record this year after it raised more than $350,000 in 2023. The Midwinter Ball has raised more than $5 million for charity since 2000.
Up for grabs is dinner with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his fiancee Josie Hayden with up to four guests.
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton also offered himself up for a dinner, along with two of his colleagues, at one of Canberra's fine dining restaurants.
Each leader will give a speech at the ball, where it is customary for the prime minister and opposition leader to deliver a light-hearted roast with a dash of self-deprecation.
Other prizes to be auctioned include dinner at the National Press Club with Seven political editor Mark Riley, Nine national affairs editor Andrew Probyn, Guardian Australia political editor Karen Middleton and The West Australian bureau chief Katina Curtis.
Business class return flights for two to London or Los Angeles, and two tickets to the AFL Grand Final with access to the Melbourne Cricket Ground's exclusive September Club, are also up for auction.
Funds raised will be donated to charities including the Salvation Army's family and domestic violence support service, Fitted for Work, the Humour Foundation, Frontier Services and ACT Pet Crisis Support.
