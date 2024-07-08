Children's mental health and the truth (and lies) about milk

Most of us want to choose inclusive, respectful and empowering language when communicating with or about others. But language - and how we use it - continually evolves, along with cultural norms. When contradictory opinions muddle our purpose, how do we align our word choices with our beliefs? Who has the final say when people disagree? And why is it so hard to let go of certain words? Afraid of getting something wrong or offending, we too often treat words as dos or don'ts, regardless of context and nuance. Here is a roadmap for communicating with sensitivity and awareness - no matter how the world around us changes.