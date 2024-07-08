Children's mental health and the truth (and lies) about milk

Dr Billy Garvey. Penguin. $36.99.
Children of all ages are grappling with anxiety, depression, low self-esteem and behavioural issues, and it can take years to see an expert who can help them. Garvey is a senior paediatric specialist with more than 20 years' experience working with families. He wants to reassure parents that there is no such thing as a bad child and that much of what he tells families in his clinic is based on the same principles he outlines in this book. This book can help parents understand the foundations of good mental health in order to be able to help their children thrive at any stage in their development.
Karen Yin. Scribe. $36.99.
Most of us want to choose inclusive, respectful and empowering language when communicating with or about others. But language - and how we use it - continually evolves, along with cultural norms. When contradictory opinions muddle our purpose, how do we align our word choices with our beliefs? Who has the final say when people disagree? And why is it so hard to let go of certain words? Afraid of getting something wrong or offending, we too often treat words as dos or don'ts, regardless of context and nuance. Here is a roadmap for communicating with sensitivity and awareness - no matter how the world around us changes.
Matthew Evans. Murdoch Books. $34.99.
This book promises "the truth, the lies and the unbelievable story of the original superfood". It's been lauded and lambasted. It's been used to keep people poor, to keep women subjugated, and to build corporate and medical careers. It's been blamed for climate change, the breakdown of human health, and an enabler of the industrial revolution. This book looks at the processes used to create what is one of the most nutrient-dense foods available, and how that can be transformed again into cheese and more. It's an exploration of the science, history and politics of what makes mammals unique among life forms.
Amy Stewart. Text. $49.99.
Stewart brings us 50 stories of people who spend their lives in pursuit of rare and wonderful trees and are transformed in the process. Vivian Keh has forged a connection to her Korean elders through her persimmon orchard. The former poet laureate W. S. Merwin planted a tree almost every day for more than three decades, until he had turned a barren estate into a palm sanctuary. And Joe Hamilton cultivates pines on land passed down to him by his once-enslaved great-grandfather, building a legacy for the future. She includes her own watercolour portraits of these people and their trees, side trips to investigate famous tree collections, arboreal glossaries, and tips for "unauthorised" forestry.
Finegan Kruckemeyer. Text. $34.99.
Emma watched her mother's kayak disappear among icebergs in the Arctic Sea. Six years later, her brother, who had not spoken since their mother was lost, warns Emma of the curse of death that she brought to anyone who looked on her face - before tragedy befalls him too. Emma consigns herself to a solitary life at sea, where she can do no more harm. After years alone, she is mysteriously drawn to land. And she docks at an island, afraid of what her arrival might mean for the welcoming man and his daughter waving from the jetty. But who knows where our stories begin and end or how they are entwined?
Julia Phillips. Scribe. $29.99..
Sam and her sister Elena dream of another life. On the island off the coast of Washington where they were born and raised, they and their mother struggle to survive. Then one night on the boat, Sam spots a bear swimming the dark waters of the channel. Where is it going? What does it want? When the bear turns up by their home, Sam, terrified, is more convinced than ever that it's time to leave the island. But Elena responds differently to the massive beast. Enchanted by its presence, she throws into doubt the plan to escape and puts their long-held dream in danger.
Lisa Jewell. Penguin. $34.99.
The first Marvel Crime series book introduces Jessica Jones, a New York private investigator and retired superhero. Wealthy Amber Randall is concerned about her twin 16-year-olds, Lark and Fox, who have acted and looked very different since they returned from spending the summer with their British father. Jessica soon discovers that evil geniuses are playing a dangerous game with technology in order to make the world a "better place", not caring who gets hurt, maimed or even killed in the process. Can Jessica stop them from wreaking destruction on a whole generation of young people?
Lloyd Devereux Richards. HarperCollins. $32.99.
Here's a new crime suspense thriller from the author of Stone Maidens. Martin Gabriel is a runner for Ben. He runs errands. He runs deliveries. And now he is running for his life. When a deal goes wrong, Martin realises Ben isn't the legitimate businessman he thought he was. He flees before Ben catches up with him, unaware that Ben's criminal network and the FBI are also on his tail. He is longer a runner, but still on the run. Is Martin fast enough to get away from his past?
Looking for more reads and recommendations? Browse our books page. Bookmark the page so you can find our latest books content with ease.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.