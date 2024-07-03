DVA chief investigated over complaints

Veterans' Affairs have investigated allegations that a senior official engaged in a "targeted vendetta" against former army personnel giving evidence to the royal commission into defence and veterans suicides.
Emails seen by The Canberra Times show that multiple formal complaints have been raised against DVA's chief security officer Rodger McNally in the past year.
According to a complaint raised by a former army officer to the DVA's Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security in June, Mr McNally conducted "unlawful surveillance" against veterans and advocates involved in the royal commission.
"Mr McNally appears to be engaged in a targeted vendetta against people who lawfully used the FOI process for its intended purpose and exposed DVA's 'toxic culture' to the scrutiny of a Royal Commission," the email read.
"I am extremely concerned about the misconduct I have outlined in this complaint, because it not only poses a serious threat to the safety and wellbeing of vulnerable, severely injured or disabled veterans and their families, it also poses a threat of Australia's national security."
DVA Chief Operating Officer Teena Blewitt revealed during a Senate estimates hearing on Tuesday a review had been launched into the complaint made against Mr McNally.
Ms Blewitt told a committee an assessor had found actions Mr McNally undertook in relation to the allegations made against him were "part of his regular functions and activities."
The claims were heard before Veterans' Affairs Minister Matt Keogh introduced new legislation on Wednesday to streamline the way veterans' compensation claims are processed.
The changes were in response to evidence the complex claims process had led to adverse mental health impacts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.