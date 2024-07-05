The average house in these suburbs is set to pass the $1 million mark

The average house in some of the ACT's quietest suburbs is set to pass the million-dollar mark in 2025, according to a new report.
More than 14 suburbs including Gordon, Bonner, Wanniassa and Banks are predicted to see their median house price rise to more than $1 million.
The entry of new suburbs into the million-dollar club comes on the back of strong price growth in the territory.
For Bonner home owner Tarin Joy, the news is no surprise; she's seen a lot of change in the 25 years she's lived in northern Canberra.
Ms Joy and her husband bought their place on Bieundurry Street for $600,000 in 2014. Ten years later, they're selling it for more than $1,050,000.
"It's been amazing how quick these sales have gone up for the houses," she said.
"[When we moved], there wasn't so much up here, the new areas were being built down the back. We've been here a while so we've watched Gungahlin grow a lot.
"This is a pretty good area for families. There's a lot of good schools around, it's easy to drive to other places."
Suburbs in the far north and deep south of Canberra made up a majority of neighborhoods surpassing the $1 million mark.
On the north side, Belconnen suburbs Flynn, Evatt, Page, Dunlop and Spence are all forecast to pass the mark, as well as Bonner, near Gungahlin.
On the south side, Wanniassa, Kambah, Isabella Plains, Chisholm and Gilmore will have a median price over $1 million, with southern suburbs Theodore, Gordon and Banks also set to rise.
Real estate agent Shaun Iqbal said there were a lot of reasons people were choosing to buy a property in suburbs like Bonner.
"You're getting decent block size between 400 and 500 square meters, you're getting a bigger house compared to a lot of older suburbs," he said.
"Bonner is definitely popular among families who have a very limited budget but they want bigger land, a bigger home."
The average house growth rate in prices for Bonner is 7 per cent, around the same rate as other suburbs forecast to hit $1 million in 2025.
The ACT has seen some of the fastest growth in house prices in the country, the average rate hovering at 7 per cent year-on-year.
The number of suburbs above the $1 million mark has increased from just six in 2014 to 70 in 2024.
Ray White data analyst Atom Go Tian said Australia had been seeing a growth of million-dollar suburbs.
"Prices have been going up and the ACT has hugely benefited from that," he said.
"It makes sense people are concerned, because the jump has been so drastic in such a short period of time."
All capital cities have been predicted to see more suburbs posting $1 million houses, with Queensland set for the biggest increase with 24 more suburbs passing the mark.
READ MORE:
The Sunshine State has seen the number of suburbs with $1 million houses grow by 25 times over the past decade, from just seven to 174. The data analysis was based on Ray White's geometric media house prices.
NSW is expected to see 30 new suburbs pass the $1 million mark, and about 18 neighbourhoods will join the club in Victoria.
