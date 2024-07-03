Developers hoping it's third time lucky for Canberra apartment proposal

A development application for hundreds of apartments has been changed for the third time in an attempt to gain approval.
The proposed development in the heart of Belconnen has changed the facade and height of buildings to try and get the Planning Authority's approval.
Further information submitted for the application shows the three towers have been reduced to 19, 20 and 24 storeys high from 20 and 24 storeys.
The number of residential units has also shrunk from 550 to 495.
Head of the developer JWLand, Michael Prendergast, said they lowered the height of the towers to make the buildings "more sympathetic" to the Belconnen skyline.
More information on the proposal was requested by the government after the revised submission in December 2023, Mr Prendergast said.
"The government's biggest concern was the strength of the narrative of the architecture itself," he said.
"The main change was in relation to the facade strategy that we were proposing throughout the precinct. A lot more focus has been given to the podium car parking with a stronger interface to the bus interchange.
"We addressed the three buildings individually. They've both got their unique design elements, but they have characteristics that blend across all three buildings."
Known as block 17, section 152, the block is located on Chandler Street with Swanson Court to the north and the Belconnen bus interchange to the south.
The 7125 square metre site was purchased by JWLand in 2022 for $20.5 million from the Suburban Land Agency.
The application has already been on public exhibition twice before in February 2023 and in January 2024.
The original proposal, which was lodged at the start of 2023, was rejected by the Planning Authority for overdevelopment concerns and a failure to meet zone requirements.
There was limited commercial uses at the site for local investment and employment, the Authority concluded, and the development failed to provide strong connectivity to the existing pedestrian networks.
There was also concerns about accessibility for people with mobility issues.
The revised proposal was submitted in December 2023 with three towers instead of two, and more ground-level retail spaces.
Mr Prendergast said he's feeling optimistic the proposal will be approved this time.
"The government have asked all of the questions that they've been able to, I think that we've responded extremely well to any of the concerns and comments that the government has had," he said.
"I believe that the submission of the proposal as it currently stands should be in a position to be able to be approved by the government."
The developer is hoping to get a response on the proposal in the first few months of the 2024/25 financial year.
The application is open for public comment until July 8, 2024.
