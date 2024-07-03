It's chilly - and Chile - at the arboretum as the Warm Trees return

The Warm Trees are back at the National Arboretum Canberra - just as the weather turns chilly and the focus is on, well, Chile.
In perhaps the most whimsical display of the year, brightly-coloured scarves, knitted or crocheted by volunteers, are wrapped around the trees, keeping them warm in winter.
After July, the scarves are washed and transformed into warm rugs, which are then donated to charities.
Each year, the Friends of the National Arboretum partner with an embassy to highlight the cultural and natural heritage of their country.
This year, Warm Trees is focusing on Chile, its national colours of red, white and blue wrapped around many of the trees.
Chile's national tree, the Monkey Puzzle (Araucaria araucana), can be found in Forest 12, along Cork Oak Road. Visitors will also see displays of Chile's national icons, the condor and the Chilean bell flower, along the path leading to the entrance to the Visitors Centre.
Inside the centre is the exhibition, Chile: A Natural Laboratory, which showcases the country's "commitment to innovation and sustainability".
Chile's Ambassador to Australia, Jaime Chomali, helped on Wednesday to launch the Chile element of Warm Trees, saying he hoped visitors to the arboretum learned more about his country - and its seven climates.
"I've been here many times and seen there are many families around, so they can learn a little bit more about our country and our commitment to sustainability," he said.
The exhibition also includes input from Canberra's Eggpicnic artists, with one half of the duo, Camila De Gregorio, originally from Chile. She and partner Christopher Macaluso highlight the birds of Chile in the exhibition.
The Keita siblings - Sasha, 10, and Apollo, six - were visiting the arboretum from Melbourne on Wednesday and just happy to run amongst the Warm Trees.
Sasha's favourite was whichever had "the most pink".
"It's nice to see the trees warm, because trees have feelings too," she said.
Share your photos of the Warm Trees with the hashtag: #NationalArboretumCanberra.
Find out more about Warm Trees and school holiday activities at the arboretum here.
