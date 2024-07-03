Investigations into 'very serious' allegations at office of ACT DPP

The Attorney-General referred "very serious and concerning" allegations from staff working for the Director of Public Prosecutions to his top public servant, prompting a set of independent investigations into the claims, which include allegations of improper hiring processes.
Allegations of job stacking at the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions while Anthony Williamson SC was the acting top prosecutor led to a recommendation all recruitment processes be paused before the appointment of a permanent Director of Public Prosecutions.
Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury said he was aware of staff complaints and had immediately requested the Justice and Community Safety Directorate to address the allegations.
"These are very serious and concerning allegations and warrant careful consideration," Mr Rattenbury said.
Mr Rattenbury said he could not comment further on the allegations as it may compromise any current or future action the directorate and "independent authorities" may take.
"The timeline for consideration of these allegations is a matter for the independent authorities," he said.
"I note that these complaints occurred before the current Director of Public Prosecutions, Victoria Engel SC, took up her role in May this year."
Mr Rattenbury said the Director-General of the Justice and Community Safety Directorate, Richard Glenn, had confirmed "a number of measures" had been taken to respond to complaints, including direct contact with affected staff and referral of allegations "to appropriate independent authorities".
"The Justice and Community Safety Directorate took steps to address issues raised about recruitment at the Office of the DPP - supporting the acting DPP with recruitment processes," Mr Rattenbury said.
"It was recommended that recruitment activity at the Office of the DPP be paused in the immediate lead up to the new DPP starting her role."
Anthony Williamson SC was appointed acting director of public prosecutions in May 2023 after Shane Drumgold SC took leave during the board of inquiry examining the handling of the Parliament House rape trial. Mr Drumgold resigned in August 2023.
Victoria Engel SC was announced as the new permanent ACT Director of Public Prosecutions in March and took up the position in May. Mr Williamson had unsuccessfully applied for the role.
A spokesperson for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions on Wednesday said the process to examine allegations relating to the office had been intentionally kept at arm's length to ensure a necessary level of external scrutiny.
"It is the director's understanding that external referrals for investigation were made soon after her appointment," the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said recruitment had recommenced.
"Since her commencement, the Director of Public Prosecutions has undertaken a comprehensive review of the recruitment policies of the ODPP and has implemented policies and processes, in which she has full confidence," the spokesperson said.
Mr Wiliamson, who resigned from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and is now a private barrister, declined to comment on Wednesday.
The Canberra Times suggests no wrongdoing on the part of Mr Williamson.
It is understood that allegations of sexual misconduct and bullying have also been made against staff within the office.
The spokesperson for the office said "The Director of Public Prosecutions takes any allegations of misconduct or bullying exceptionally seriously."
The Justice and Community Safety Directorate last month refused to release 23 documents related to the allegations under freedom of information laws, finding the information could prejudice the investigation of an alleged law breach, identify confidential sources of information and result in a person being subject to a serious act of harassment or intimidation.
The release of the information was also blocked on grounds it would "prejudice the effectiveness of a lawful method or procedure for preventing, detecting, investigating or dealing with a contravention or possible contravention of the law".
Part of the request had sought correspondence about "complaints or concerns from staff regarding the bullying, inappropriate behaviour or sexual harassment of staff working at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions during 2023".
The request also sought correspondence about "internal investigations of allegations of 'job stacking' or awarding positions without proper process by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions" and "any reports, briefings, or other documents prepared by or for the Attorney General's Office regarding a Christmas party held for staff of the Office of Public Prosecutions in 2023".
An information officer within the Justice and Community Safety Directorate identified 23 documents, including emails, attachments and handwritten notes, dated between August 31, 2023 and April 17, 2024.
