More Canberra families are choosing private schools

Choosing which school to send your children to is no small matter. New figures show that more and more Canberra parents are opting for private schools. Sarah Landsdown and Ray Athwal break down the numbers.
The AIS has reopened, and there have been no shortage of requests to book the refurbished venue, writes Chris Dutton. So many, in fact, that Australian Sports Commission boss Kieren Perkins says the "phone has absolutely melted".
In health news, Lucy Bladen reports general practitioners were set to join the ACT's walk-in health centres under a proposal the territory made to the federal government that was later abandoned.
Expect cloudy conditions today with a slight chance of a shower and some south to southeasterly winds. Temperatures dropped to 2 degrees overnight before reaching an expected top of 14.
Jason Tulio, producer
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.