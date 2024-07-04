Canberra city will be the hottest place to be in town this season at Winter in the City: Fire and Ice

Winter in the City will literally bring the heat with nightly fire performances in Garema Place. Picture supplied

This is branded content ACT Government.

Looking for a way to embrace the chillier months? Canberra's City Centre will be the hottest place to go in town for two weeks in July-quite literally in some regards.

The City Renewal Authority's Winter in the City is back for 2024, running July 6-21 to coincide with the school holidays. This year it comes with a brand new theme: fire and ice, and there will be a whole range of events, experiences and offers to enjoy for both young and old, all across the City Centre and Braddon.

And what better way to warm things up than with incredible fire shows? The event will literally bring the heat with nightly fire performances in Garema Place. Expect to be mesmerised as fire dancers light up the night sky - and it's all completely free.

Grab some friends and enjoy Winter in the City. Picture supplied

"We're bringing the very best fire performer in Australia to town for these performances, so we're very excited about that," said City Renewal Authority's Teresa Comacchio.

"The performances are on three times a night, starting with the very kid-friendly 5:30pm, then 6:30 and 7:30pm. There will be some local fire performance artists on first and then the main performance.



"So expect fire juggling, twirling and pyrotechnics - it'll look amazing. And it's all free."

Returning in 2024 as part of the festival will be the beloved ice rink, which will be set up in the picturesque Glebe Park, giving Canberrans a unique winter experience in the heart of town.

The ice rink has moved to picturesque Glebe Park. Picture supplied

"It has moved from its old home in Civic Square, to coincide with another great event, WONDER in the Park, which will also run in Glebe Park and features snow play and winter markets," said Teresa.

"The ice rink is going to look beautiful in Glebe Park because it's such a gorgeous space, and it will feel like a real forest winter wonderland."

The ice skating sessions are ticketed and run for 45 minutes each. And like previous years, the kangaroos will be back for those still learning, or feeling a little unsteady on their skates.

As part of Winter in the City, a range of businesses across the City Centre and Braddon are also getting involved, with special offers shaped around the fire and ice theme. Think winter warmer drink and eat specials, discounted buys, and even a cosy accommodation deal.

Winter warmer drink and eat specials will be available. Picture supplied

And when you shop, you could even win yourself tickets to the ice skating rink. Just make a purchase at participating businesses, then upload your receipt, and you'll go in the draw to win.

"Winter in the City is a fantastic opportunity to come in and enjoy a free event at the fire performances and then continue on to have dinner or drinks in the city, staying cosy and warm at the bars, restaurants, cafes and shops in the area," said Teresa.