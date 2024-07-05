Dad admits writing child abuse 'fantasy story' he emailed to colleagues

A man has admitted writing a depraved "explicitly erotic fantasy story" about dozens of children, which he then accidentally sent to several colleagues.
The offender, who is aged in his 50s and cannot be named for legal reasons, wrote the approximately 205-page child abuse material novel in his work draft emails over more than a year, at times while on shift.
On Thursday, he pleaded guilty to producing child abuse material after that material, emailed to four co-workers in May by accident, was reported to police.
As the man left the ACT Magistrates Court following his committal to a higher court for sentencing, his lone supporter greeted media cameras with her middle finger.
Police documents previously tendered to the court reveal details about the disturbing writing, some of which, a court heard in May, referenced underage members of the man's family.
The abuse material described the sexual grooming and persistent sexual abuse of 45 individual female children, or "characters" in the story.
According to documents, the man's writing depicted him impregnating children and branding them with tattoos of his initials among other things.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
Agreed facts are yet to be tendered in court.
Following his arrest, the man told police he kept the abuse story in his secure work email and admitted being the "central character of the story".
"Guilty, your honour," he said after magistrate Robert Cook read out his charge.
The case is set to go before a Supreme Court registrar next week to be allocated a sentencing date.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.