Revealed: Raiders fans set for special Vegas flight deal plus Ricky meets with pollies

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated July 4 2024 - 4:20pm, first published 3:43pm
  • Read on for the latest news and gossip from around the grounds in Canberra sport. This week we've got two colourful identities meeting, and a Las Vegas travel deal in the works for Raiders fans.

While cashed-up bidders fought for the prize of dinner with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during Parliament House's annual Midwinter Ball, Bob Katter was more interested in dining with someone else: Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart.

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

