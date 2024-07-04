Revealed: Raiders fans set for special Vegas flight deal plus Ricky meets with pollies

Fans would have to fly to the United States via Nadi, but it means you don't have to go to Sydney. No deal is done yet, but those that matter are looking into it. We hear an announcement is in the works once the finer details can be sorted, giving Raiders fans a cracking deal on flights to Vegas. Can you imagine a flight out of Canberra full of mad Green Machine fans? Hopefully the trip home is a happy one.

