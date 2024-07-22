'Always delivers': Legend has tipped Canberran to win Olympic medal

Grace Brown is Australia's best hope - for not only one, but two Olympic medals.
And former Tour de France winner Cadel Evans also says you can never discount Michael Matthews from producing on the big stage.
Evans, one of Australia's greatest ever riders, backed the pair as medal contenders at the Olympic Games in Paris.
Both were part of Australia's road cycling team named in June - with Ruby Roseman-Gannon, Lauretta Hanson, Simon Clarke and Lucas Plapp rounding out the group.
They'll compete on the 273km and 158km course - for men and women, respectively - around the streets of Paris.
Channel Nine commentator Evans immediately listed Brown when asked about Australia's medal hopes, who he said was also a chance of mounting the podium in the women's individual time trial.
He then turned his attention to Matthews, stating the course would suit the Canberran.
Matthews has won silver and bronze medals in the men's road race at the world championships, but this will be his Olympics debut after missing out on the past two Games.
Brown has won time-trial silver medals at the worlds, as well as the gold medal in the same discipline at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
"I think we've got both men and women [chances]," Evans told The Canberra Times.
"Grace Brown has shown this year has been a breakthrough for her - winning Liege-Bastogne-Liege.
"But her past results at world championships and Olympics - on both time trial and road - I don't want to put any pressure or expectations on her, but she's really our greatest chance of a medal in a long time.
"Of course, we've won medals, but she comes in as a real contender.
"Then ... never discount Michael Matthews because he almost always delivers on the big days - whether it's Milan-Sanremo this year or world championships.
"He's [finished second and third] at the world championships and there's not much between winning and coming second at the worlds - and the worlds is the equivalent to the Olympic road race."
Evans said the Dutch were the big rivals for Brown.
But they've shown in the past they can be beaten at the Olympics where riders aren't allowed to use radios.
It led to Holland's Annemiek van Vluten celebrating like she'd won the gold medal in Tokyo - only to discover Austria's Anna Kiesenhofer had already crossed the line in a breakaway.
"It's an open race and she's really going against the Dutch team - Holland will have a really strong team," Evans said.
"France and Italy are good ... the women's Olympic race has been a bit unpredictable in the past so it's a bit hard to make a plan for beforehand."
Evans said Paris was a relatively flat city compared with the likes of Sydney and Rio de Janeiro.
But there could be enough hills to take the sting out the true sprinters' legs - which would help Matthews if it came down to a reduced bunch sprint.
Matthews was also up against what Evans expected to be a strong field - that potentially included Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar, Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel.
"The man to beat for him would be van der Poel - the course suits them both well, but if it comes down to a group finish 'Bling' will have the edge on van der Poel," Evans said.
"We can never discount Pogacar - I'm guessing he's going to be a bit tired after the Tour - Wout van Aert will be back on track after injury."
Matthews also had the advantage of having Plapp in the team.
The pair both ride for Team Jayco AlUla on the World Tour - meaning they were used to riding together in races.
That wasn't the case for most other riders.
"If you're in a foreign team like Grace is, who may be your teammate one week is your competitor the next week and that's an interesting challenge to overcome for the Olympics," Evans said.
OLYMPICS ROAD CYCLING
July 27: Women's individual time trial, 10.30pm.
July 28: Men's individual time trial, 12.34am.
August 3: Men's road race, 7pm.
August 4: Women's road race, 10pm.
