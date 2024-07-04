Embattled Canberra United face massive funding cut

After finally sealing their financial future, Canberra United could be right back where they started.
The struggling A-League Women club face having their funding from governing body Australian Professional Leagues almost cut in half - potentially leaving them with a $150,000 financial hole to fill.
It's believed Canberra United's funding from the APL will be cut from $350,000 to about $200,000 under the new deal announced on Wednesday, when A-League Men clubs also took a massive hit.
ALM funding has dropped from about $2 million for last season down to about $530,000 with the APL coming under massive financial pressure this year.
The blow comes after Capital Football had guaranteed they would continue running Canberra United for the upcoming ALW season after they received a $200,000 boost from the ACT government.
But almost all of that money is set to be countered by the decrease in cash coming out of head office for the upcoming season.
It's unclear what that means for Canberra United and whether Capital Football will stick to their promise of leading the ALW club through the 2024-25 campaign.
Capital Football have been contacted for comment.
They threw United into turmoil when they admitted they were unable to continue running the ALW club due to rising costs.
The government funding has propped them up, but it hasn't stopped an exodus of their top players.
Nikki Flannery, Sasha Grove and Chloe Lincoln have all signed for other ALW clubs already and it was hanging in the balance whether leading ALW goal scorer Michelle Heyman would re-sign.
Canberra United coach Antoni Jagarinec was confident Heyman would stay with the club's she's been the spearhead for more than a decade.
