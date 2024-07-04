Govt to invest billions in top secret intelligence software

The federal government will invest billions over the next decade in a top secret cloud to host and share information between Australia's national intelligence agencies.
The software will cost about $2 billion to set up, and will be contracted out to Amazon Web Services, which the government says has "specialist expertise" in delivering cloud services that are secure and reliable.
It is expected to be up and running by mid-2027, allowing Australia's Defence agencies and national intelligence agencies to securely host the country's most sensitive information.
But it is not yet clear what the ongoing cost to sustain the software will be.
The Director-General of the Australian Signals Directorate, Rachel Noble, said the new software would transform how the country's intelligence agencies work together.
"[It] will provide a state-of-the-art collaborative space for our intelligence and defence community to store and access secret data," she said.
"For ASD, this capability is a vital part of our REDSPICE program which is lifting our intelligence and offensive and defensive cyber capabilities."
Defence Minister Richard Marles said the new investment would enhance national security capability, while creating up to 2000 local jobs.
"We face a range of complex and serious security challenges and I am incredibly proud of the work our national security agencies undertake on a daily basis to keep Australians safe ... that is what this investment today is about."
More to come ...
