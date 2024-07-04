The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Breaking

Pro-Palestine protesters arrested, MPs condemn trespassing

Brittney Levinson
Dana Daniel
By Brittney Levinson, and Dana Daniel
Updated July 4 2024 - 4:10pm, first published 11:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Pro-Palestine supporters have been arrested after scaling the roof of Parliament House to unfurl large banners protesting Israel's military operation.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Reporter

Brittney is part of the federal political bureau, covering politics, the public service and economics. Brittney joined The Canberra Times in 2021 and was previously the property reporter. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

Dana Daniel

Dana Daniel

Senior Political Reporter

Dana Daniel is Senior Political Reporter for The Canberra Times. She investigates and writes about federal politics and government from the Federal Parliamentary Press Gallery. Dana was previously a Federal Health Reporter for The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age and has also been a Media Reporter at The Australian and Finance Editor at news.com.au. Contact her on dana.daniel@canberratimes.com.au

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.