Racing comp gets bigger and better with $1 million up for grabs this year

A minimum of $1 million in prizemoney is on the line for Equimillion 2024, an event for retired thoroughbred horses to showcase their chops.
There's also more on offer this year, with new classes and extra days.
Recently announced by Racing NSW, nominations are open for entrants competing across eventing, showhorse, show jumping and dressage.
Equimillion 2024 will feature at least 36 individual classes carrying prizemoney of $30,000 each and will be held at Sydney International Equestrian Centre from October 4-7.
This year, new free-entry classes have been added exclusively for recently retired thoroughbred racehorses. At least one such class will be added to each discipline and will also carry $30,000 prizemoney.
The New Star Thoroughbred Classes are designed to cater for horses that have retired from racing in the 12 months before the event.
Registration for the competition and full details of the event can be found online at equimillion.com.au.
In its inaugural year, Equimillion established itself as a game changer within the racing and equestrian communities, attracting over 310 retired thoroughbred racehorses across NSW.
Racing NSW and Equestrian Australia have expanded Equimillion to four days in 2024.
This extended competition will cater for additional competitors and make it easier for individuals to compete in multiple disciplines and classes.
To further support horses targeting the New Star Thoroughbred Classes at Equimillion in October, the Equimillion Regional Series will sponsor classes specifically for recently retired horses at upcoming competitions.
Racing NSW has partnered with upcoming events to provide prizemoney of $5000 for each occasion. This Equimillion Regional Series provides an opportunity for recently retired horses to gain competition experience before Equimillion in October.
These upcoming events include the Country Hack Championships at Kempsey Showground on August 4, Waratah Showjumping at Sydney International Equestrian Centre on August 15, Tamworth World Cup Showjumping - NNWSJC ar AELEC Tamworth on August 22 and Young Dressage Association at Bendrick Murrell on September 22.
