The Canberra Times
sport
Home/Sport/Brumbies
Updated

Dan McKellar hated NSW, but this is why he's the best man for the Waratahs

Caden Helmers
Chris Dutton
By Caden Helmers, and Chris Dutton
Updated July 4 2024 - 4:40pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
  • Also below: Brumbies rookie named in Wallabies side

Dan McKellar never had to say the 'h' word. He didn't have to. As a Queenslander he was born to hate NSW. As the ACT Brumbies coach he learned to hate NSW in a whole new way.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from AFL

Sicily and Martin grounded, Melksham back from ACL

Jake Melksham will play his first AFL game of the year, returning from an ACL injury. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)
Justin Chadwick and Oliver Caffrey
More from sports

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.