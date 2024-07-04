Terry Snow's horse is off to the Paris Olympics

Canberrans have another competitor to look out for at the upcoming Paris Olympics - a horse owned by local businessman Terry Snow.
Dressage rider Jayden Brown has been selected for the Australian Olympic team on Willinga Park-owned horse Quincy B.
Willinga Park is Mr Snow's equestrian facility at Bawley Point on the South Coast. It is "focused on promoting excellence in the sport of dressage".
Brisbane-born Jayden joined the Willinga Park Elite Athletes program in early 2020 and has been announced as a member of the Olympics team heading to Paris.
Mr Snow said he wanted to create the best facilities in Australia so athletes such as Jayden could compete at the highest level.
"We couldn't be more excited about his selection and cannot wait to see him perform on the world stage," Mr Snow said.
"The whole Willinga Park team is proud of Jayden Brown and his Olympic journey, and we congratulate him on this remarkable achievement.
"We are confident that Jayden and Quincy B will represent Australia and Willinga Park with distinction at the Paris 2024 Olympics."
Jayden last year relocated to Great Britain to prepare for the 2022 World Dressage Championships and the Olympics.
The move paid off for the 36-year-old Queenslander who will be making his Olympics debut in Paris.
"I couldn't be more excited about representing Australia at my first Olympics with Quincy B, a horse I have trained since he was three years old," Jayden said.
"I'm incredibly grateful to Terry and Ginette Snow, Quincy's owners, who have supported this dream, and I could not have done it without them."
The nine-member Australian Equestrian Team was announced by the Australian Olympic Committee on Thursday.
They will compete in beautiful venues at the Palace of Versailles.
The dressage competition is from July 30 to August 4.
Equestrian Australia chair Christie Freeman was proud of the whole team.
"All of them exemplify the strength, courage resilience and determination our sport has been associated with for generations," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.