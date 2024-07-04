Father accused of sexual acts on daughter who 'formed fear'

A man is accused of indecently assaulting his 13-year-old daughter, who "formed a fear of her father" when she realised his behaviour was "sexual".
The man, from Canberra, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the alleged victim, faced a hearing in the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday.
He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of committing an act of indecency on a child.
The father is accused of indecently assaulting the then 13-year-old on two occasions when she came to stay at his home during school holidays.
He allegedly rubbed the girl's genitals over her clothing with his foot while they sat on a couch, before asking: "Do you like this?"
Another time, the girl is said to have woken up in bed to see her father masturbating in the doorway to her room.
In her closing address to the court, prosecutor Gretta Cuthel outlined further uncharged allegations she claimed showed the man had a sexual interest in his daughter.
Mr Cuthel alleged he would stare at the girl's body, slap her buttocks, and make comments about her attractiveness.
The prosecutor said that after staying with her dad one school holidays the alleged victim "formed a fear of her father and came to the conclusion his behaviour towards her was sexual".
About four months after the alleged indecent assaults, the girl went to visit her father again and is said to have "barricaded herself in her room".
She was "so upset" she had to stay with another family member, Ms Cuthel stated.
The girl is said to have first told her mother about the allegations after a netball game, in which she had played particularly poorly.
She also disclosed the alleged abuse to several friends, including saying her dad "was being weird".
During her first police interview the girl didn't disclose the entirety of the alleged acts, telling officers years later she was immature at the time and "too embarrassed to explain what actually happened".
Ms Cuthel said there was evidence the girl had written letters to her father, then ceremonially burnt them.
The man's lawyer, Paul Edmonds, said his client made "emphatic denials" of the allegations and had sat down with police to do an interview without legal representation.
"All those things are the direct antithesis of a man with consciousness of guilt," Mr Edmonds stated.
The lawyer argued his client wasn't "Professor Moriarty or some other criminal mastermind" in having a plan laid out.
If the father was found guilty it would "be determined that he is the world's best poker player and is just bluffing his backside off", Mr Edmonds said.
He told the court the dad had a conversation with the girl "he will forever regret" following a death in the family.
"It would be unsurprising if any teenager developed some sense of hostility towards a parent who displayed that lack of empathy, following the death of someone that the teenager was close to," Mr Edmonds said.
Special magistrate Lucinda Wilson is set to hand down her decision at a later date.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.