Times Past: July 23, 1976

July 23 2024 - 12:00am
On this day in 1976, more than 100 people gathered to bid a farewell to the Hotel Acton. The hotel had been a home to many of them and a workplace to many others. The hotel hosted a party and many of people who had lived there returned to mark its closure.

