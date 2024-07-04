If someone tried this on me, I'd start screaming. And not with pleasure

And Heather Douglas, a professor of law at the University of Melbourne, says that many of the participants in this kind of activity just don't understand it might sometimes be illegal in their state and territory (you might be consenting to strangulation but you can't consent to serious harm). They don't understand it can lead to brain damage, miscarriage or even death. They don't get it can have the same kind of creeping, cumulative damaging effects on the brain as repeated concussions on footy players. There are also, says Douglas, blurred lines between what happens in consensual intercourse and what then makes its way into partner violence. Consent is not continuous - each and every episode needs a very big yes.