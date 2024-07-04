'Hell': Vulnerable tenants left homeless after Salvos housing eviction

Samayah Jay expects to be living rough in bushland in a few weeks.
"I've really got to go and get a yoga mat and a tent," she said.
Ms Jan's tenure at a Salvation Army-owned transitional housing complex in Narrabundah ends on Friday.
She and other residents were given three months notice to vacate as the complex is being turned into youth housing.
Ms Jan said she ended up in the apartment complex after spending eight months in Canberra Hospital.
She was admitted while pregnant and homeless. Her son, born at the hospital, was placed into foster care.
Ms Jan said she was not contacted by a support worker since moving into the Salvation Army complex.
After hearing Ms Jan talk to The Canberra Times, another resident offered her a room in their new accommodation.
"I don't want to see you out in the bush or on the streets," they said.
A Salvation Army spokesperson said all tenants had a support worker, either through them or external services.
Ten have new accommodation, including seven with ACT Housing.
They said they are still helping four people to secure public housing.
The Canberra Times understands the Salvation Army would need to go through the ACT Civil and Administrative Tribunal (ACAT) to forcibly evict the tenants.
Residents paid the Salvation Army rent and signed tenancy agreements.
Lee Stuart, 59, has accepted an offer of a "lovely" two-bedroom public housing apartment for herself and dog Daisy.
She spent eight years believing she was on an ACT Housing waiting list, but recently found out her application was never submitted.
Ms Stuart feels her time living at the Narrabundah complex severely impacted her mental health.
She called it "hell"; neglected by authorities, full of violence, drug and alcohol abuse.
"If Salvation Army did their job properly, I wouldn't be here, therefore I wouldn't be in the mental state that I'm in," Ms Stuart said, crying.
"I'm leaving worse than when I came in."
Ms Stuart she was offered her new house less than two months after being put on the public housing list in April.
As of June 3, there were 3181 people on the public housing list.
The average waiting time for priority housing was six months.
People waited three years for high needs housing and nearly five-and-a-half years for standard housing.
A nearly $30 million Salvos Housing ACT government contract, to provide housing and homelessness services, ended on June 30.
The Salvation Army did not provide the Narrabundah residents with ongoing case workers.
A spokesperson said tenants "come via a referral from an agency. The referring agency provides the case worker support".
Tony Jubb, a Vietnam veteran who has lived in the complex for 25 years - and worked for the Salvation Army for decades - has also not secured alternative accommodation.
He was given an extension and will not be evicted on Friday.
Several residents said their assigned Salvation Army case worker has left the organisation.
Mr Jubb said this meant a new staff member had to re-do all his paperwork, starting last Monday.
John Duncombe lives in the complex in a one-bedroom unit with his wife and son.
He recently bought a flat in Queanbeyan.
Mr Duncombe criticised the support work provided by the Salvation Army and the short notice period to vacate.
READ MORE:
He said the kindness of a stranger - a property lawyer and mortgage broker - is why he could buy a house.
Mr Duncombe is excited to move in to his own home.
"My son's going to have his own bedroom right on the water in Queanbeyan," he said.
"I'm never setting foot in Narrabundah again."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.