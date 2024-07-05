This architect was 'revered' throughout the capital. Now, a rare design is up for sale

A house designed by a "revered" Italian architect has been put up for sale.
The Yarralumla property that was built and designed by Italian architect Enrico Taglietti in 1955.
Real estate agent Mario Sanfranceso said the house is a "rare example" of modernist style in Canberra.
"There's not a lot of his architectural work around with residential properties particularly here," Mr Sanfranceso said.
"If you're interested in that modernist style, this is certainly a property that offers some features that you won't see in others, particularly given that it was designed in the late fifties."
Taglietti was a modernist architect who lived in Canberra in the 1950s-60s. He trained at design schools in Italy before moving to Australia, and was known for his strong, dramatic architectural style.
His work includes the 1962 Dickson library, the award-winning Giralang Primary School, and the 1969 St Kilda library in Melbourne.
Mr Sanfranceso said they're looking for offers in the $3 million range for the house on Arkana Street, which has been on the market for four weeks
The 1688 square metre property has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and two car spaces.
The house was last sold for $1.76 million in December 2011. The median house price in Yarralumla is $2.2 million, according to CoreLogic Data.
Mr Sanfranceso said they've had plenty of interest from potential buyers.
"I do have some interest in the property and the feedback has been very positive. People have been very pleased with what they've seen when they've come to have a look through," he said.
"I've had a number of people that are keen Taglietti followers that have come to see the home because of its architecture integrity, and then I've had other buyers that are more taken by the size of the land and the streetscape."
There's been a mix of buyers who looking to upgrade their current homes, Mr Sanfranceso said, and families who want to move into the Yarralumla neighborhood.
The listing describes the property as a "revered and increasingly rare" example of Taglietti's European-influenced modernist works.
The house has raked ceilings and a northerly orientation where "uses glass to artistic effect".
The living room is "pure Taglietti", according to the listing.
"A slimline window frames sculptural outdoor plantings while an original 2.9m sliding glass door opens to an alluring rear terrace space that benefits from a timber-lined ceiling, echoing the home's signature broad eaves," it said.
Features of the house include a "sunken parents' retreat", with a private dressing/sitting room, a custom wardrobe with shoe and handbag storage, and a ensuite featuring "Roman-bath-style archways".
