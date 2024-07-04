ACT Attorney-General backs need for inquiry into speed of integrity probe

The ACT's Attorney-General has backed the need for an inquiry into how the ACT Integrity Commission can speed up the investigation process. Lucy Bladen reports that this follows complaints about the length of time it took the commission to deliver corruption findings against the CIT's former CEO.
The fallout continues over the decision by former labor senator Fatima Payman to quit the party to push for Palestinian rights. Dana Daniel reports the community independent movement and Greens in the ACT have seized on the Albanese government's loss to fuel their push to convince Canberrans to vote for alternative candidates at the next election.
The Australian Tax Office is hoping to ramp up its AI capabilities by integrating the technology across the agency. Connor Pearce writes that the ATO plans to use AI to analyse documents, disrupt fraud, profile clients and interpret laws.
Today will start will cool in the capital and reach a top of 14 degrees.
