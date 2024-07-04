The Canberra Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick Summary

ACT Attorney-General backs need for inquiry into speed of integrity probe

July 5 2024 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT's Attorney-General has backed the need for an inquiry into how the ACT Integrity Commission can speed up the investigation process. Lucy Bladen reports that this follows complaints about the length of time it took the commission to deliver corruption findings against the CIT's former CEO.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.