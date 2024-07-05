Come fill in all the Squares - the art competition for everyone

Squares is the art competition for everyone. And it's back for 2024.
Open to young or old, professional or hobbyist, abstract or surrealist, and every artist in between, Strathnairn's annual community art competition is back for its 18th year.
After a record 319 entries last year, the organisers can't wait to see what this year brings.
The concept is simple: everyone uses the same sized canvas (12 inch square) and creates whatever they like on it.
Register online at www.strathnairn.com.au before Sunday, August 4, collect your canvas from the Homestead Shop at Strathnairn Arts and get creating.
All entries will then be displayed in a special exhibition at Strathnairn Arts from August 24 to September 22.
The winning entry last year was Cockatoo, by Lindsay Timmiss.
Local artist Kate Croft won the Sitters and Packers Award last year for her work Good Boy!, inspired by her dog Bear.
She was "blown away by the incredible talent of all entries".
"To be able to be part of a great exhibition and have my work up there alongside everyone else's was reward enough and definitely worth entering," she said.
This year's prizes are: People's Choice Award (open) $1000, Sitters and Packers Award $500, People's Choice Award (13 to 18 years) $500 and People's Choice Award (Under 12) $250.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.