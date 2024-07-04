Labour set to win British general election in huge swing against Tories

Labour will win the British general election in a landslide, according to exit polls which are invariably right. The party will replace the Conservatives in government after 14 years in opposition.
The BBC reported: "Labour is set to win a general election landslide with a majority of 170, according to an exit poll for the BBC, ITV and Sky."
Even within margins of error, there is no doubt that Labour will form a government with former lawyer Sir Keir Starmer as prime minister. At the past five general elections, the exit poll has been accurate to within a range of 1.5 and 7.5 seats.
"The Conservatives, so often an election winning machine, a powerhouse of success, are pulverised, obliterated," the BBC's political editor Chris Mason said.
"Just five years ago Labour were crushed, humiliated - and reduced to their smallest number of seats since 1935.
"People fell over themselves to say Labour was doomed for a decade."
The Conservatives are predicted to slump to 131 MPs, their lowest number in post-war history.
There is now likely to be a perhaps bitter debate within the Conservative Party about whether it shouold move to the right or towards the centre. The outcome of that debate will depend partly on which MPs survive after the crushing result at the polls on Thursday.
Britain is undergoing the shift that happened in Australia when Labor was elected in 2022 - but much more so. The margin is bigger and the opposition has been hit much harder.
In Labor's case, the Liberals had been in power for just under a decade. In Labour's, the Conservatives have - had - governed for 14 years.
The Conservative defeat came after a series of scandals, particularly involving parties at 10 Downing Street while Boris Johnson was prime minister - while the rest of the country was in lockdown.
And there was mistake after mistake during the election campaign.
Even on the last day of campaigning in Britain, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak went onto the sofa of one of the big breakfast shows - and found himself photographed alongside "Britain's most tattooed woman".
There he was, trying to present a picture of stability and sensibleness - next to a woman in a bikini, tattooed from head to toe. A more surreal, absurd image was hard to imagine.
He said he favourite food was a sandwich (it's the kind of think you get asked on breakfast shows). She responded that she would like to give Mr Sunak a sandwich.
From the very first moment that Mr Sunak announced the date of the election in the drenching London rain - without an umbrella - the image was catastrophic for the Conservatives.
But it wasn't just the poor PR which did for the Tories. Mr Sunak's predecessor-but-one as prime minister, Boris Johnson, was shunted out of the job after pictures emerged of him drinking at a party in Downing Street when he and his government were telling the public that parties in lockdown were banned.
An inquiry heard heartbreaking accounts by tearful people who had not been allowed to be with their relatives on their deathbeds. A mother was unable to visit her dying 16-year-old son at time when the glasses were clinking away at the top of government.
