Smoke and mirrors cloud the picture in new vape ban

The banning of vapes from public sale and diverting their dispensing to pharmacies via prescription only has been, as expected, a well-intentioned health initiative plan fraught with many practical problems.
The day after the ban came into effect, flavoured vapes were still being sold for $50 each in the ACT, despite the veiled threat of $2.2 million in fines and a maximum seven-year jail term for those flouting the new law.
But bedding in new legislation takes time and there's little doubt the vape shops were rushing their product out the door, aware the window of leniency would not last for long.
However, public demand for vapes is not going to disappear in a puff of flavoured smoke.
The big questions now are whether much of the demand will divert to the black market - much like tobacco has, now that excise and GST makes up 73 per cent of that legal but on-the-nose product's sale price - and what the extent of public demand will be after October 1 when the rules change again, and vapes are sold by pharmacies without a prescription.
But how long will this arrangement last? Pharmacists currently make good margins from the dispensing. But post-October, when they become simple sales outlets, that role may become less attractive.
As organised crime sniffs a lucrative opportunity, Border Force faces a mammoth task in keeping a lid on illegal imports.
More than 30 tonnes of vapes were seized last year. In April, 500,000 worth $15 million were seized in just one raid.
Often forgotten, too, is that all vapes also carry a nasty little extra problem: a lithium-ion battery.
These tiny batteries are increasingly likely to end in recycling waste streams where the consequences can be catastrophic, as occurred on Boxing Day 2022, resulting in the fire and destruction of the ACT's recycling centre in Hume.
A massive $63.4 million "give up for good" ad campaign has been rolled out to support the anti-vaping, anti-smoking effort.
All this effort and expense is well-intentioned but it would be folly to suggest the issue will disappear.
This must be a long-haul health program; the government must stay the course.
