The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Senator Payman now the symbol for discontent with Labor

Jack Waterford
By Jack Waterford
July 6 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The strategic and tactical geniuses inside the prime minister's office and the man they serve may take time to appreciate how comprehensively they have mismanaged popular discontent about Labor's passive support for Israel during the war against the Palestinians of the past eight months. Instead, they are deluding themselves about being politically outplayed by a novice Labor senator, who, allegedly, always had it in mind to betray the Labor Party.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Waterford

Jack Waterford

Jack Waterford is a former editor of The Canberra Times.

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.