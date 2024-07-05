'Hostile takeover' to 'respect': Brumbies, RA work on finance rescue deal

The ACT Brumbies are on the verge of striking a deal with Rugby Australia to ensure the club's long-term future and give them financial stability after years of teetering on the edge.
In what looms as a landmark moment for the Brumbies, it can be revealed officials have been working with head office for several weeks to find common ground and potentially hand the keys to Rugby Australia.
It was an unthinkable scenario less than a year ago, when Brumbies board members and Rugby Australia chief executive Phil Waugh traded verbal barbs at a tense meeting in the capital.
But what was an all-out war and a "hostile takeover" has transformed into a workable relationship, which is set to see Rugby Australia and the Brumbies collaborate instead of working against each other in a semi-centralisation move.
The finer details are still being worked on and the Brumbies are expected to operate as business as usual even if they come under the one banner.
The Brumbies have been seeking guarantees for the past 12 months that the club would remain in Canberra and a long-term participant in Super Rugby. It's understood Rugby Australia has given that guarantee, paving the way for the parties to work on a productive solution.
News of the thawed relationship has emerged as former Brumbies coach Dan McKellar was officially appointed as the NSW Waratahs coach, making him the first head coach in Super Rugby history to defect from Canberra to Sydney.
McKellar's move and the Brumbies-Rugby Australia partnership sets the stage for a fresh start and a new rivalry when preparations for the 2025 season begin.
The Brumbies have been feeling the financial strain for some time and there were genuine fears the club would go bust if it was unable to secure a private equity deal or Rugby Australia help.
The Brumbies are yet to lodge their financial records for last year because of the tight operating constraints, but it is hoped any alignment deal with Rugby Australia will allow the club to complete its annual general meetings.
"We're still in discussions with them, we're trying to find solutions," said Brumbies chief executive Phil Thomson.
"Chatting with the [Queensland] Reds and [Western] Force [last week], we're all in the same boat and still trying to find solutions. We're all chatting at the moment, the relationship is good, but no final decision has been made at this stage. It's still a work in progress."
Rugby Australia was pushing to centralise all Super Rugby clubs last year given individually they were all struggling in a tighter financial market.
But after taking on the Waratahs' operational duties - and effectively helping appoint McKellar - chairman Dan Herbert has said the governing body has no desire to run Super Rugby teams.
The Brumbies were the best performing Australian team again last season - losing in the semi-final to the Auckland Blues - but a reduction in funding and low crowds has contributed to needing to take action to avoid a Melbourne Rebels situation.
The Rebels were axed from Super Rugby this year after the club had debts of more than $23 million, leaving Australia with four teams.
Private equity loomed as a way to avoid centralisation, and negotiations have bubbled for some time, but Rugby Australia now appears to be the smoothest and best path for immediate assistance.
Herbert concedes a "political chasm" has long impacted centralisation plans, but he remains confident the governing body is making progress with Super Rugby clubs.
"Everyone is in survival mode because the finances aren't great, and it's a struggle," Herbert told The 8-9 Combo rugby podcast.
"But by and large, there's really good discussions and communications, and respectful discussions around what we need to do. People are accepting.
"[We're] getting clubs to understand, we're not trying to take you over, we're not trying to get all of the decision rights off you, what we do is we want to work collaboratively together. I do get the feeling with the Super clubs that there is a feeling that 'we have to do this or a version of it'."
If you thought the Wallabies team lists that left you scratching your head had followed Eddie Jones out the door, Joe Schmidt's decision to anoint Liam Wright as captain suggests you've got another thing coming.
The last time Wright played for the Wallabies? Rugby was still on Fox Sports, and the recently retired Michael Hooper was captain during a gritty draw with Argentina in Newcastle.
It has been almost four years since Wright has been sighted in the Test arena. Not only does he make his first Test start on Saturday night in Sydney - he does so as captain.
Wright will join the skipper's merry-go-round when he captains the Wallabies in his sixth Test - and his first since 2020 - against Wales at the Sydney Football Stadium.
He is the seventh Wallabies captain appointed in little more than a year, following on from Michael Hooper, James Slipper, Allan Alaalatoa, Will Skelton, Tate McDermott and Dave Porecki, who all led the side during Jones' diabolical 10-month tenure.
Few would have tipped the 'C' would sit next to Wright's name, even if he does lead the Queensland Reds at Super Rugby level. The factor tipping the captaincy in his favour was the fact he is "likely to stay on for a long period of time".
After less than two weeks in camp, meticulous Wallabies coach Schmidt refuses to rule out the prospect of another captain being named soon with further Tests against Wales and Georgia on the horizon.
Talking short turnarounds, have the Wallabies - who boast seven potential debutants, which could be Australia's most in one game since 1980 - had enough time together before their first Test under Schmidt?
A four-day camp in Brisbane was followed by a week in Sydney, so few know quite what to expect as the Wallabies prepare to face Wales. Even scrumhalf Nic White admitted this week it's not a lot of time to learn much beyond your individual role - but that's where Schmidt thrives. Each player will know just what is expected of them.
Nothing will erase the memories of the 2023 World Cup, but the bookmakers have installed the home side as heavy favourites in their first Test since bowing out in the group stage of last year's tournament.
The Welsh handed the Wallabies a 40-6 drubbing during an ill-fated World Cup campaign last year. If the result which all but sealed Australia's fate in France was the low-point of the Eddie Jones experiment, it was the high-water mark for Wales.
The Welsh have lost seven Tests in a row and arrive in Australia fresh off a loss to South Africa, having already finished on the bottom rung of the Six Nations ladder.
Warren Gatland's is a team in transition, much like the Wallabies side led by his former New Zealand Teachers XV teammate Schmidt - and the Wales coach jokingly tried to turn up the heat this week. "I thought Joe had retired. He's had about three of them, but seems to come out of it every couple of years," Gatland said.
"He went back to New Zealand to retire, then came back with the Blues and then the All Blacks and now Australia. Hopefully they're paying him lots of money."
For all the burning questions surrounding the team, the new Wallabies coach isn't going to play the role of the puppeteer for the press gallery like his predecessor.
