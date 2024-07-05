Defections, Olympic dreams and a new stadium discussion

It's been a week full of soul searching, Olympic dreams, interstate rivalries and talk about a stadium. Again.
Caden Helmers has also delivered some good news for Canberra Raiders fans, revealing the club and Canberra Airport are working together on an international flight deal for the game in Las Vegas next year.
That means instead of having to go to Sydney or Melbourne to get to the United States, Canberrans will be able to go straight from home to their international flight with a potentially stopover in Fiji. Talk about the dream.
On the field, though, the Raiders are trying to rebuild their season after another loss last week. They will be desperate to reverse a recent trend at home of leaking massive points at Canberra Stadium, but Newcastle pose a massive threat with Kalyn Ponga back in the side.
The new-era Wallabies are back in action this weekend for the first time since the Eddie Jones World Cup disaster last year. Joe Schmidt has picked seven Brumbies in his side, including rookie Charlie Cale who will make his international debut.
Corey Toole will be missing, but he's going to Paris instead. Tres bon! Toole - arguably the fastest man in Super Rugby - will chase a gold medal with the Australian sevens team.
On top of that, how do you feel about Dan McKellar's likely defection to the NSW Waratahs? The former Brumbies coach is on the verge of a shock move that's set to reignite an interstate rivalry.
And to finish on, where do you sit on Canberra's infrastructure priority list? Federal Finance Minister Katy Gallagher is weighing up an almost $1 billion wish list from the ACT (and that's before you even add in the cost of light rail!) and is asking Chief Minister Andrew Barr to prioritise.
We've asked readers to make their priorities clear as well when choosing between the five projects - the stadium, the convention centre, the theatre, the pavilion and the pool - worth a total of $1.8 billion. We'll reveal the reader results next week, and they may surprise you. Click or touch here to have your say.
Have a great weekend, Melanie Dinjaski will be driving our Canberra sport live blog tomorrow to keep you up to date and make sure you get out to the Raiders on hopefully a warm Sunday afternoon.
- Chris Dutton
