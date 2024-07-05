Woman allegedly tried to hit ex-partner and two children with car

A woman allegedly drove a car at her ex-partner, his sister and two children deliberately attempting to hit them.
The 34-year-old woman, from Forrest, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday.
She was ordered to undergo an assessment at a mental health facility.
Police allege about 11.40am on June 30, the woman drove at her ex-partner, his sister, and two children as they crossed Murray Crescent, Manuka in a deliberate attempt to strike them with her vehicle.
It is further alleged she also breached a family violence order by interacting with her ex-partner and his sister at the same location about 12.40pm later that day, and at a Manuka supermarket about 4pm on July 1.
The interactions were reported to police, who attended a Forrest home about 3pm on Thursday and arrested the woman.
She is set to be charged with three counts of using offensive weapon-dangerous to a person, two counts of contravening of a family violence order, two counts of aggravated stalking, and single counts of dangerous driving and using a mobile phone while driving.
The woman is set to return to court at a later date.
If you are a victim of family or sexual violence, or believe someone you know is, you can contact police on 131 444 or Triple Zero (000) in an emergency, or attend any police station.
