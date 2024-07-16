Rapist jailed after treating woman 'as piece of live pornography'

"Every time a woman is treated as a sexual object or labeled as a possession of a man the community is impoverished."
This is what Chief Justice Lucy McCallum said while handing down a sentence for a rapist who treated his victim, whom he had just met, "as a piece of live pornography".
Rapist Marquis Monte Rex Mack will spend at least two years behind bars after previously admitting two counts of sexual intercourse without consent and one of threatening to distribute an intimate image.
In the ACT Supreme Court on Tuesday, Mack, known as Kees, was handed a three-year prison sentence with a two-year non-parole period.
In 2021 Mack repeatedly raped a woman he met at a bar, as well as "tagging" her body by writing his name and social media accounts on her skin in permanent marker.
He also filmed his crimes, ignoring his victim's physical and verbal protests.
The victim would later describe the physical pain she felt while being raped, and later when trying to scrub the words off her skin.
Chief Justice McCallum said Mack had labelled the victim because he viewed women "as possessions or conquests", and "he found this so hilarious he had to show his mates".
"As if that excused his use of her body as a sexual object that was his to tag and share," the judge stated.
"Every person has a right to choose the manner of and terms on which they have sex."
The Chief Justice found Mack, who was 19 at the time of the crimes, had rated "the pleasure and entertainment of him and his mates above all else".
"The offender must be taken to have known the victim was not consenting."
The court found he had not shown insight into his crimes, saying only that his actions had "a negative impact" on the woman.
Mack and the victim met one December 2021 night at Braddon's Hopscotch bar, where they exchanged Snapchat details. He soon after asked her to meet him across the road and then to have sex.
The woman was surprised and expressed hesitance.
Consensual sexual activity in the alcove of a nearby car park was soon followed by the the victim's repeated withdrawal of consent being ignored.
Mack raped the victim in multiple ways despite her verbal and physical resistance, and told her to be quiet because people around them would hear.
The assault only stopped when others arrived at the car park and he later told police he "100 per cent had permission".
He would also film the victim and the writing on her body, ignoring her requests to stop and telling her to "chill" because no one would recognise her.
Mack's crimes involved tagging the victim with things like "Kees was here", "Kees is Daddy", his phone number and social media handles using a black permanent marker.
Mack will be eligible for release from jail in May 2026.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.