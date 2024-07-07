The Canberra Times
sport
Home/Sport/AFL

AFLW players 'fight' for fans as season risk to be tested

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated July 7 2024 - 1:48pm, first published 1:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The first bounce of the 2024 AFLW season is just over a month away, and while the women's competition has grown in quality and popularity over time, there are still hurdles to overcome in its ninth edition, and players aren't afraid to push for improvements.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know. If you have a story worth sharing, get in touch!

More from AFL
More from sports

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.