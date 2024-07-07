AFLW players 'fight' for fans as season risk to be tested

The first bounce of the 2024 AFLW season is just over a month away, and while the women's competition has grown in quality and popularity over time, there are still hurdles to overcome in its ninth edition, and players aren't afraid to push for improvements.
The AFL copped a bit of criticism when the latest season schedule was announced in May with an intriguing trial of mid-week games among the biggest eyebrow-raising move in a condensed new format.
The 11-round season starting on August 30 with four weeks of finals will require careful management for the AFLW and its 18 teams due to a packed weekly schedule, impacting team naming, injury lists, and rising star nominations.
In a first for the AFL or AFLW, women's games will be played on every night except Monday for an entire month between September 12 and October 13 - not including the grand final.
The timing of games also frustrated diehard AFLW fans with some scheduled at 5pm on Friday and Wednesday nights, as well as 11am and 12.30pm fixtures on Saturdays.
Furthermore, with the concerns surrounding rising rates of injuries in professional women sports, quick turnarounds between games is sure to test the depth of AFLW squads.
Giants veteran Alyce Parker said making sure AFLW fans have the best possible chance to show their support is something players do care about.
"We're certainly fighting for the best possible game times and optimal opportunities, specifically when we play in a place like Canberra," Parker told The Canberra Times while in town this week for the club's community camps at schools and local teams.
"As much as a lot of it is out of our control, we do like to find our voices and really push for it.
"I think it's important that we continue fighting for that - not that it should be a battle - but whatever we have to do to, we have to give every opportunity for our supporters to be there. It's just as important for us, as it is for them."
Canberra will get two AFLW regular season games this year as part of the GWS Giants' deal with the ACT government.
The Giants will play at Manuka Oval on Saturday at 1.05pm on August 31 against the Bulldogs and again on Sunday afternoon at 5.05pm on September 15 versus the Suns.
The AFL assured fans that the AFL Players Association, clubs and coaches were all consulted in the season schedule-making process, and explained the mid-week fixtures are designed to appeal to families as it overlaps with a school holiday period.
But with average AFLW crowd numbers failing to surpass the 3,000 mark in the last three seasons, it's a risky play in the AFL's push to build on the women competition's supporter base.
The AFLW Giants team are hoping they can turn their fortunes around in the upcoming season starting in Canberra in round one, after struggling to be finals relevant in recent campaigns.
"We needed to shake some things up as a program. If you keep doing the same thing over you can expect the same results, so we wanted to have a point of difference this year and the biggest asset we've brought in is eight new players, right off the bat," Parker said.
"In these five weeks of preseason we've just completed, they've had an impact straight away.
"We've drafted from across the country which shows the depth that we're looking to add to this group and it gives us the best opportunity to succeed.
"We're really going to work on our contest this year, certainly winning more ball and kicking more goals.
"At the end of the day we want to be playing finals."
Parker said she's noticed how much the women's game has grown across NSW and the ACT in particular with the Giants' close relationship with the capital, and she hopes it's a positive sign of AFLW's bright future.
"All these young girls are jumping into footy at such a young age, and I didn't get that opportunity. So seeing it grow is really rewarding," she said.
"We come to schools and clubs every year but there's more and more girls kicking a footy around, and to witness that change in a short period of time is exciting.
"We hold Canberra so dearly in our hearts as Giants players. We have over 6,000 members here, so it's a huge supporter base for the AFLW and AFL teams."
AFLW 2024 CANBERRA GAMES
Saturday, August 31: GWS Giants v Western Bulldogs at Manuka Oval, 1.05pm
Sunday, September 15: GWS Giants v Gold Coast Suns at Manuka Oval, 5.05pm
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.