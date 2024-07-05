Governor-General Sam Mostyn visits Canberra schools and becomes our 'Chief Hugger'

Sam Mostyn is our new selfie-loving, sneaker-wearing, high-fiving, hug-giving Governor-General, if her first school visits in Canberra on Friday are any indication.
During her first visit ever to a school as G-G, at Bonython Primary on a crisp winter's morning, Ms Mostyn was all but swamped by the enthusiastic students.
And she loved it - urging them to get a selfie with her and happily agreeing when they asked for a hug.
For that morning at least, she was "Chief Hugger". And deeply impressed by the kids, who she said were already great leaders.
"They were so wise and smart but great fun," she said.
"I've never been hugged or high-fived more so perfect visit for a first-time governor-general in the first week."
Ms Mostyn was only sworn in as Australia's 28th governor-general on Monday and was keen to get on with the job, visiting both Bonython Primary and Ainslie School on Friday.
Wearing sneakers because they were easier to get around in, Ms Mostyn answered the children's questions which included if she had been nervous about becoming the governor-general ("yes, there's no training for the job"), if she had bodyguards (also a yes), what was her first job (neighbourhood babysitter and then behind the counter at the chemist at the Curtin shops on Friday nights and Saturday mornings) and if she had a pet (their Cavalier King Charles Spaniel sadly died last year aged 14. "We miss him every day," she said.)
Ms Mostyn told the children she went to a public school like them, Curtin South Primary School, where she was school captain and reckoned that was the start of her being "able to mix with all sorts of people".
Her best piece of advice? "I would say always say 'Yes' [to opportunities] because you just never know".
She also showed them a mini-version of the constitution that she now carried with her, signed for her by the 22nd governor-general Sir William Deane when she visited him at home in Canberra before her appointment.
Mum to 24-year-old daughter Lottie, Ms Mostyn also couldn't hide her maternal side as she mixed with the kids, asking one little boy "Are you cold? You look cold".
The students also wanted to know who inspired her. She said her parents and her youngest sister who has an intellectual disability and was bullied before she found her place at The Woden School.
Ms Mostyn told the children her sister had enjoyed a long career in special placements in the public service in Canberra and become her own person, despite all her challenges.
The G-G told the children it was also important to be authentic and to be themselves. Like she was with the children.
"You just get me. I'm a mum and I have plenty of nieces and nephews and I love hanging around young people and if hugging is the thing that's needed, I'll be the Chief Hugger, I'll wear that. I also love the high-fives and always up for a selfie with these kids because my daughter tells me not to be too much of a boomer.
"I want to make sure we're all talking the same way and learning from one another."
Married to barrister Simeon Beckett, Ms Mostyn said they would keep their family home in Annandale and move gradually into Government House and also use Admiralty House in Sydney. She was going back to Sydney this weekend to keep packing and watch the women's national rugby team, the Wallaroos, take on Fiji.
"I'm just on the road a lot so I'll stay wherever I'm told, really," she said.
"Canberra will be home in that context and Government House is such a beautiful property. I'm acutely aware of that privilege and hope many people come to visit Government House and Admiralty House through the open days and school visits."
The first Canberra-born GG said it was "lovely to be back".
