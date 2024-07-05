Governor-General Sam Mostyn visits Canberra schools and becomes our 'Chief Hugger'

Wearing sneakers because they were easier to get around in, Ms Mostyn answered the children's questions which included if she had been nervous about becoming the governor-general ("yes, there's no training for the job"), if she had bodyguards (also a yes), what was her first job (neighbourhood babysitter and then behind the counter at the chemist at the Curtin shops on Friday nights and Saturday mornings) and if she had a pet (their Cavalier King Charles Spaniel sadly died last year aged 14. "We miss him every day," she said.)