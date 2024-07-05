Cortney designs new 50th anniversary NAIDOC coin

The Royal Australian Mint this week released a special collectible coin in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the National Aboriginal and Islanders Day Observance Committee (NAIDOC).
The commemorative coin was unveiled in Adelaide.
The 50 cent coin will not go into circulation and costs $20.
The coin and coin card was designed by Indigenous artist Cortney Glass. The coin features the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags, gum nuts and leaves, animal tracks and images representing the gathering of the committee.
"As a girl originally from the small country town of Katherine, Northern Territory being the artist behind a special collectible coin is beyond my wildest dreams," she said.
NAIDOC Week is from July 7 to 14.
The Parliament House facade will be illuminated on the evenings of July 7 and 9 with moving shapes and colours depicting ancient Australian landscapes as part of the festivities.
