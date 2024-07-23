The Canberra Times
Times Past: July 24, 1991

By Ray Athwal
July 24 2024 - 12:00am
On this day in 1991, a pledge from ANZ Bank for a $700,000 loan provided some reprieve to the Canberra Raiders as it helped them secure their financial future. Les McIntyre, club founder and administrative committee member, also stated the Raiders group would purchase the premises of the Raiders Leagues Club at Mawson, a club that was incurring losses.

