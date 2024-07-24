The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: July 25, 1986

RA
By Ray Athwal
July 25 2024 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On this day in 1986, the Canberra Theatre prepared to welcome visiting Austrian actor, Justus Neumann, for his one-man performance, Kill Hamlet. Although it was common for actors to be one-eyed and view the theatre as a stage with the best kind of soapbox, Neumann had a different idea of his role as a performer and persuader.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RA

Ray Athwal

Editorial Assistant

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.