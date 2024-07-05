Canberra's most remarkable car collection is hard to see

For car fans, it's like waving the keys to an automotive Aladdin's cave, then hiding them away again.
For decades, Canberra's Ian Oliver has hoarded arguably the most remarkable private car collection in the region. But only his family and friends have seen them.
For instance, he owns the very first 1960 EK Holden that rolled off the line, produced back when the Australian manufacturer had a staggering 50 per cent share of the national market.
And a few (car) doors down, the last of the great Australian-built supercars, a Ford Falcon GTHO Phase III, one of just 300 made before the factory was ordered to cease production because authorities believed these road-going race cars were just "too fast".
During the height of the car-collecting frenzy of the COVID pandemic, a Phase III set a new Australian-built car auction price of $1.3 million.
However, to get in the door to see these "original survivors", as Mr Oliver described them, will demand patience.
"Ollies' Garage" in Fyshwick - so named after his late father's Caltex garage on the Yass Road - will open only once a month to those lucky enough to secure a ticket online. Entry will be $15 with all funds going to charity.
The garage's aim is not to earn income but simply to share one person's passion with others. Each are automotive gems, rarely driven and all with fascinating back stories.
"I have a lot on my plate so I don't have the time to open it [the collection] up every day," Mr Oliver said.
"If people want to see it then they'll make the effort."
Having too many cars and collectibles at home had become impractical so around 12 months ago, Mr Oliver devised a plan which allowed him to indulge his interest and share it with others. He first used a Phillip showroom-cum-storehouse while hunting down a more permanent solution.
When a suitable Fyshwick property became available, he bought it, engaged Canberra street artist Eddie Mowatt to develop colourful murals for the exterior, and began the huge task of appropriately "staging" the exhibition.
Mr Oliver's collection - those he owns and co-owns - currently numbers around 30 vehicles. But given his collection rate of around two cars per year, Ollies' Garage is only going to become progressively bigger and more eclectic. Local car clubs and owners will also be given space as the exhibitions are rotated.
Important car collections are held in private hands all around the country but precious few are within comfortable driving distance of the national capital.
The Binalong Motor Museum north of Yass, curated by Canberra surgeon Dr Stuart Saunders and solicitor John Fitzpatrick, had a remarkable variety of cars from Ferraris to Bugattis but sadly closed its doors and auctioned off its collection in 2020.
Since then the closest has been the Cooma Car Club Museum filled with a wide variety of vehicles tailored to the particular predilections of the club's members.
Mr Oliver's taste in cars runs almost as eclectic but with a strong leaning toward those by the late Sir Frederick Henry Royce, one of the greatest automotive engineers of the 20th century.
"Some people like to collect cars and restore them but that's not my thing; I like to keep them original," Mr Oliver said.
