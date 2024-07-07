Top public servants told to mind views on Gaza

The Australian Public Services Commission wrote to senior agency heads just days after hundreds of public servants signed an open letter accusing the federal government of being "complicit" in war crimes in Gaza.
Since May 30, about 2400 staff working in federal and state government departments have signed an online petition calling for Australia to "immediately cease all military parts and weapons to Israel."
The commission sent a note to all major departments on May 31 to remind them of their professional obligations and of the need for APS employees "to be seen as trusted and impartial public servants".
The caution, which did not specifically mention the conflict unfolding in the Middle East, signalled internal tensions within the public workforce over public staffers expressing their political views on the war.
It also comes amid an intense public focus on former Labor senator Fatima Payman's resignation from the party caucus this week after she voiced support for a motion on Palestinian statehood.
Public servants have a right to express their views on issues of political significance, but are expected to ensure comments made outside of work do not call their professional impartiality into question.
APS's social media guidelines say any statements made by public sector employees must be "balanced with the obligations of APS employment, and the need to be seen as trusted and impartial public servants".
While they would not comment on individual cases, a spokesperson from the Community and Public Sector Union said it was aware some APS staff who signed the May letter had been pulled up by their employers as a result.
In a separate statement, the union's national secretary Melissa Donnelly said the CPSU "affirms the rights of all members to participate in political activities and protests".
"We will continue to provide support to any CPSU member who faces discrimination or adverse action as a result of lawful participation in such activities," Ms Donnelly said.
Defence secretary Greg Moriarty said the department would be looking "very seriously" at the numbers of ADF personnel who signed onto the pro-Palestine letter.
Defence Force chief Angus Campbell sent a joint message to all ADF and APS personnel in June, reminding them of the department's social media policy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.