Secretaries 'need a pay cut': former APS Commissioner

Secretaries in the Australian Public Service are overpaid and should have their salaries cut, former APS Commissioner Andrew Podger says.
In a discussion paper released on Friday, Professor Podger calls for an overhaul of how secretaries are recruited and paid, arguing the current system incentives senior public servants to do the bidding of government ministers.
"The rewards have been for serving the minister for whatever they want and not for doing the right thing," Professor Podger said in an interview.
"The Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme found a number of senior public servants had focused far too much on serving the minister, to the point where they did not clarify the unlawfulness of what they were doing."
To fix this, he said, the Albanese government needed to "rebalance the rewards and penalties" for APS secretaries by reintroducing ongoing tenure.
Secretaries could be moved periodically - such as every five years - with the expectation, subject to performance, "that they will continue at that level in a job somewhere" in the APS.
"And accordingly, with that, there would be a reduction in their remuneration, which was increased when tenure was removed [in 1993]," Professor Podger said.
"Indeed, their pay has gone too high. So one of the quid pro quos of reinstating this tenure would be to reduce their pay."
Last year, disgraced former top bureaucrat Kathryn Campbell was found to have given misleading evidence to federal cabinet while Secretary of the Human Services and Social Services Departments.
It took a Royal Commission for her to be held accountable, having been parachuted into a $900,000-a-year AUKUS advisory role by Defence Secretary Greg Moriarty.
By contrast, Colleen Taylor, the former DHS compliance officer who blew the whistle on the robodebt scheme, was hounded into an early retirement in July 2017.
Last month, Ms Taylor was honoured with an Order of Australia medal in the King's Birthday honours for her service to public administration.
The highest-paid APS Secretary, PM&C's Glyn Davis, saw his total remuneration tip over $1 million this week after a 3.5 per cent Remuneration Tribunal increase kicked in on July 1.
Professor Podger rejected the argument that salaries this high are needed to attract talent and compete with the private sector.
"The movement between senior public servants and the private sector is pretty limited," he said.
"There's a lot of incentive for people to stay in the public sector, because they like being involved in the processes of public policy ... There is a strong case to say that they're being paid more than they need."
The discussion paper also called for the APS Commissioner to have a greater say in appointments, with a reduced role for the PM&C Secretary who currently advises the Prime Minister.
"To achieve the appointment of high-quality people as Secretaries, it is important that their selection is based closely on merit rather than political considerations," Professor Podger wrote.
The discussion paper is backed by a distinguished list of public service alumni, including former heads of the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, Treasury and Finance.
