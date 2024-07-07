The Canberra Times
Politicians who leave their party should leave the Parliament

By Letters to the Editor
July 8 2024 - 5:30am
I don't care what party a candidate stands for. If, after being elected, they choose to leave the party on a matter of principle, or for any other reason, they should also leave the Parliament, be their place be in the House of Representatives or the Senate.

