The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
What's on

Did somebody say pickleball?

By Staff Reporters
Updated July 5 2024 - 3:00pm, first published 2:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Saturday is the day to find out what all the fuss is about pickleball.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.