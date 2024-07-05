Did somebody say pickleball?

Saturday is the day to find out what all the fuss is about pickleball.
Just about every second celebrity seems to be playing it.
On Saturday, in Canberra you can see some pro pickleball players in action.
The inaugural Pickleball Canberra Invitational will take place on Saturday from 2.30pm to 4pm at the Emmaus Sports Complex, which is part of the Emmaus Christian School at 15 Bancroft Street, Dickson.
Entry is free. A pickleball party will follow at 5.30pm.
