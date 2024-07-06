Sharenting: countless ways your kid's photos can be used

There is a significant arms race led by the same platforms and just three companies who control the AI value chain (Dutch ASML, NVIDIA and TSMC) to turn basic or narrow AI (with products from face detection, text editors, and search algorithms to Chatbots and digital assistants like Siri, and their multiple applications) into artificial 'general' intelligence (more sophisticated forms, most likely by 2030) and artificial superintelligence. It's not just business but nation states shaping global policy. Back in 2017, China's President Xi Jinping declared that AI would be one of China's "strategic industries" and is today a significant rival of the United States.

