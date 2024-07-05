Canberra Times subscribers can win tickets to Christian-Pierre La Marca concert

Subscribers to The Canberra Times have a chance to see French star cellist Christian-Pierre La Marca perform in the national capital, in the Snow Concert Hall.
His immersive, multi-media concert, Wonderful World, is a homage to the planet and being performed at 7pm, Saturday, July 20.
La Marca will be joined by the eminent Israeli pianist Itamar Golan.
Two double passes are up for grabs - you just need to be a subscriber to The Canberra Times and get your entry in before 11am on Monday, July 8.
Enter here: https://urlgeni.us/snowconcerthallticketgiveaway
