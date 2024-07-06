The Canberra Times
If Labor had a nuclear policy it would cook Dutton's goose

By Letters to the Editor
July 7 2024 - 5:30am
Given Peter Dutton's nuclear energy policy is doing its job of distracting voters from the Coalition's true desire to delay or avoid any real actions to address climate change, here's a suggestion for Labor: agree to it.

