If Labor had a nuclear policy it would cook Dutton's goose

Given Peter Dutton's nuclear energy policy is doing its job of distracting voters from the Coalition's true desire to delay or avoid any real actions to address climate change, here's a suggestion for Labor: agree to it.
However, unlike the Coalition's proposal that nuclear power stations be state-owned, Labor should offer legislative support to any investor or power company willing to build a nuclear power station in Australia that will be operated on a commercial basis.
This would demonstrate the emperor has no clothes: no investor or power company would contemplate putting its own money into nuclear energy in Australia given the enormous cost, decades-long construction timeframe, and the lack of when a reactor is competing with renewables in the open market.
With no nuclear investors on the horizon, the Liberal nuclear fantasy would remain just that while Labor and the private sector can continue to invest in renewable energy unabated.
Those who haven't read Peter Martin's excellent article "Solar flare Dutton didn't expect" (July 3), they should. Lots of information, largely from The Economist, which puts the growth so far and future potential for solar energy in perspective.
The most interesting aspect is the possibility of transporting solar-powered batteries by train. Imagine massive solar farms on non-arable land in outback Australia, charging batteries and then transporting that energy by rail to population centres to be distributed through the largely existing network.
Jobs for regional Australia, no impact on prime farmland, no need to build transmission infrastructure, energy available when needed and no waste to be stored. The Nationals should love it. Of course there are a few details and costings to be worked out, but that hasn't hindered the nuclear proposal. It even provides a purpose for that other Coalition money pit, Barnaby's boondoggle, the inland rail.
If the silly and wasteful "sport" of horse racing were to disappear entirely it would rebound only to the benefit of both human and equine-kind.
However, I suppose people do have a right occasionally to dress and behave embarrassingly and waste some money - but not at the expense of decent, basic housing for ordinary Canberrans.
As the current racetrack needs to be redeveloped anyway, this is the perfect time to move it to some more appropriate site at the edge of the city. Prime land like this should be used for genuinely important and beneficial purposes.
The Greens' proposal to redevelop the current site for good quality housing and facilities is an entirely rational approach to improve both town planning and our corrosive and avoidable housing crisis.
Rowan Bergin writes "Nuclear? Don't know, vote no" (Letters, July 1).
Perhaps if you don't know you should inquire. Read Bill Gates and Dick Smith. Hear the exhortations of Joe Biden.
Discover how many nuclear power plants are in operation or under construction worldwide. Google which countries have nuclear power plants.
Ask experts are they safe. Understand how the waste is dealt with. Look ahead to pending developments in nuclear power. And look to the holy grail. Are nuclear plants emissions-free? Yes. And then turn to the alternatives. Ask can renewables provide continuous base load power? No. They require expensive back-up through gas or coal firming, or mega batteries.
Can renewables provide the process load heat required to keep industry going in Australia? Do we want to spend about $1 trillion for new wiring?
Do we want to cover Australia's bush and rural areas with power lines? If you live in the cities maybe you don't care, but go ask rural communities.
We all have a say in our energy future. Let's all do our research in advance of a negative and shallow stance.
