Early morning crash at Tuggeranong intersection, police seek witnesses

Police are investigating a two-cars crash at the intersection of Athllon Drive and Drakeford Drive in Wannissa.
The collision between a silver Toyota Hilux and a white Hyundai i30 took place about 7am on Thursday morning.
Officers who arrived at the scene spoke to both drivers but are interested in speaking to other witnesses about the incident as well.
"ACT Policing is seeking witnesses and dash-cam footage of a two-vehicle collision on Drakeford Drive yesterday morning," a police spokesperson said.
Anyone with information that could assist police or anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the incident, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
Please quote reference 7790316. Information can be provided anonymously.
